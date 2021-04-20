Where are you going?
Blythswood Square Hotel

11 Blythswood Square, Glasgow, G2 4AD, United Kingdom
Luxuriate in Georgian Splendour Glasgow United Kingdom
When Blythswood Square was constructed in the Georgian area, it was meant to be the new center of the city. That didn't happen, but the elegant square is just a stone's throw from the thick of the action. Its centerpiece is Blythswood Square Hotel, which exudes period class in everything from its patterned marble floors to the wooden panelling throughout. The hotel's crowning glory is its excellent fine-dining restaurant, which is situated in the ballroom and comes complete with a zinc-topped bar and Harris Tweed banquettes. Don't miss the imaginative desserts.
By Duncan Forgan , AFAR Local Expert

