Bluestem

900 Westport Rd, Kansas City, MO 64111, USA
Website
| +1 816-561-1101
Bluestem Kansas City Missouri United States

More info

Tue - Thur 4pm - 11pm
Fri, Sat 4pm - 12am

Bluestem

A semifinalist for the 2015, 2016, and 2017 James Beard “Outstanding Restaurant” award, Bluestem is where you’ll find well-heeled locals celebrating a special occasion. Helmed by husband-and-wife team Colby and Megan Garrelts, the Westport favorite offers three-, five-, and seven-course tasting menus, each available with wine pairings. Dining here is a sophisticated yet unpretentious experience that marries gourmet cuisine with friendly service. Dishes change seasonally, but expect such exquisite options as agnolotti with braised lamb, black truffle, and house-made ricotta, and roasted strip loin with pickled corn, shiitake mushrooms, and black beans.
By Anne Roderique-Jones , AFAR Local Expert

Stephen Himes
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Westport's Four Star Gem

2013 James Beard Best Chef Midwest winner Colby Garrelts heads Bluestem, an unassuming boutique restaurant in the Westport neighborhood south of downtown. The best way to enjoy Chef Garrelts’ wares is the five course menu, which gives you selections of greens, breads, soups, entrees, and desserts. The menu changes seasonally, but anything with Green Dirt Farms cheese or lamb cannot miss. During Happy Hour (5:00-6:30), the Bluestem Lounge offers smaller versions of menu items and great artisan cocktails—perhaps the best food and drink value in the city.

