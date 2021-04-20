Westport's Four Star Gem

2013 James Beard Best Chef Midwest winner Colby Garrelts heads Bluestem, an unassuming boutique restaurant in the Westport neighborhood south of downtown. The best way to enjoy Chef Garrelts’ wares is the five course menu, which gives you selections of greens, breads, soups, entrees, and desserts. The menu changes seasonally, but anything with Green Dirt Farms cheese or lamb cannot miss. During Happy Hour (5:00-6:30), the Bluestem Lounge offers smaller versions of menu items and great artisan cocktails—perhaps the best food and drink value in the city.