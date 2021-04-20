Drinks and Jazz in Georgetown
Blues Alley is a Washington, D.C., landmark. Music lovers of all types will be hooked by this gem of a jazz club. The venue gets its name from its location: an alley off Wisconsin Avenue in Georgetown. You'll probably need to look for the sign that points the way or ask for directions your first time. From the outside, the club looks like a dive bar, but don't let that deter you. Inside, there’s a small stage and a room crammed with tables and chairs; it’s a tight fit, but that's all the better for soaking up the brilliant jazz that plays pretty much every night of the year. Its impressive roster of performers has included Ella Fitzgerald, Charlie Byrd, Stan Getz, Dizzie Gillespie, Wynton Marsalis, Charles Mingus, and Sarah Vaughan. Blues Alley also has a nonprofit, the Blues Alley Jazz Society, that supports jazz education and outreach programs for young performers.