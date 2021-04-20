Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Blues Alley

1073 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington, DC 20007, USA
Website
| +1 202-337-4141
Drinks and Jazz in Georgetown Washington, D.C. District of Columbia United States

More info

Sun - Sat 6pm - 12:30am

Drinks and Jazz in Georgetown

Blues Alley is a Washington, D.C., landmark. Music lovers of all types will be hooked by this gem of a jazz club. The venue gets its name from its location: an alley off Wisconsin Avenue in Georgetown. You'll probably need to look for the sign that points the way or ask for directions your first time. From the outside, the club looks like a dive bar, but don't let that deter you. Inside, there’s a small stage and a room crammed with tables and chairs; it’s a tight fit, but that's all the better for soaking up the brilliant jazz that plays pretty much every night of the year. Its impressive roster of performers has included Ella Fitzgerald, Charlie Byrd, Stan Getz, Dizzie Gillespie, Wynton Marsalis, Charles Mingus, and Sarah Vaughan. Blues Alley also has a nonprofit, the Blues Alley Jazz Society, that supports jazz education and outreach programs for young performers.
By Julee K. , AFAR Local Expert
Original the hay adams.jpg?1484241807?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points