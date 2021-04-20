Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Bluejacket

300 Tingey Street Southeast
Website
| +1 202-524-4862
Munitions Are Out. Beer Is In. Washington, D.C. District of Columbia United States

More info

Sun - Thur 11am - 1am
Fri, Sat 11am - 2am

Munitions Are Out. Beer Is In.

On the former site of a boilermaker factory for the Navy Yard, the creators of Logan Circle neighborhood favorite Churchkey and Birch and Barley opened Bluejacket back in October 2013. This amazing 5,600-square-foot three-story brewery is capable of producing 5,000 barrels a year with 19 fermentation tanks, including a coolship—a very long, bathtub-like vat used to cool liquid from the mashing process—which is a rarity in breweries these days. Its whopping 20 signature brews and 5 rotating ale casks will delight beer lovers with favorites like the chocolately "Mexican Radio," the earthy and dry "Zouave," and the crisp, fruity "Forbidden Planet." Tours of the production brewery are provided Friday and Saturday afternoons with tastings included.
By Christian Mirasol , AFAR Local Expert
Original the hay adams.jpg?1484241807?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points