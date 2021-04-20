Munitions Are Out. Beer Is In.
On the former site of a boilermaker factory for the Navy Yard, the creators of Logan Circle neighborhood favorite Churchkey and Birch and Barley opened Bluejacket back in October 2013. This amazing 5,600-square-foot three-story brewery is capable of producing 5,000 barrels a year with 19 fermentation tanks, including a coolship—a very long, bathtub-like vat used to cool liquid from the mashing process—which is a rarity in breweries these days. Its whopping 20 signature brews and 5 rotating ale casks will delight beer lovers with favorites like the chocolately "Mexican Radio," the earthy and dry "Zouave," and the crisp, fruity "Forbidden Planet." Tours of the production brewery are provided Friday and Saturday afternoons with tastings included.