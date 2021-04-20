Blueacre Seafood
1700 7th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
| +1 206-659-0737
Blueacre Seafood—Am I Bleu?There is an initial stir walking into blueacre. It's just a little too perfect. The raw bar, split seating areas, private dining room, the art, the simplicity. Maybe just a little over-thought on ticking all the design boxes. That all fades upon first staff contact with a smart, friendly welcome. In a town drowning in seafood restaurants, blueacre rises above the tide with a commitment to locally-sourced, sustainable catches that are wonderfully prepared and served.
Start at the raw bar and sample the array of fresh oysters from beds along the Washington Coast. Lunch always has specials to delight your taste buds and your budget. Dinner is a balanced mix of surf and turf with a veggie main tossed in for NW correctness. Starters and salads reflect a seaworthiness one would expect. Local craft beers and wines are covered. Cocktails don't disappoint.
The owners have a great history and solid experience in the Seattle restaurant scene. Their attention to detail cuts across all aspects of the visit at blueacre. This clean-plate initiative stop included a round of Willapa Bay oysters, asparagus and cambozola fritters, mizuna and ruby grapefruit salad, wonderfully encrusted halibut and a sesame seared tombo tuna. Top it all off with a walk down to the waterfront to catch the last vestige of sunset and put a check mark next to another day well lived in the Emerald City.