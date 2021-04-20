Blue Spring State Park

Snorkeling in Blue Springs, Florida

Blue Springs State Park is probably one of my favorites for many reasons. It's only about an hour from Orlando, it has a great big lawn area for laying around or a picnic, a trail walk, a historic house museum, and of course, manatees! You can rent tubes or go snorkeling, free diving, or scuba diving here and you just might get to swim with a manatee or two. During the winter, though, swimming is not allowed as too many Floridian manatees come here in search of refuge from the freezing ocean waters. The springs are a constant 70 degrees year-round.