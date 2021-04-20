Blue Spring State Park
2100 West French Avenue
Manatees Migrate to Blue SpringsIn the winter months, manatees seek the warmer, shallow waters of Blue Springs State Park. An observation deck allows for viewing of the manatees. It's quite a sight—seeing the gentle, endangered species.
I was invited to canoe with a manatee researcher for Save the Manatees. Massive manatees came up to and swam under our canoe, while the baby manatees stayed shyly close to their mothers.
Paved paths, hiking trails, and canoe and kayak rentals are available.
More Recommendations
about 5 years ago
Snorkeling in Blue Springs, Florida
Blue Springs State Park is probably one of my favorites for many reasons. It's only about an hour from Orlando, it has a great big lawn area for laying around or a picnic, a trail walk, a historic house museum, and of course, manatees! You can rent tubes or go snorkeling, free diving, or scuba diving here and you just might get to swim with a manatee or two. During the winter, though, swimming is not allowed as too many Floridian manatees come here in search of refuge from the freezing ocean waters. The springs are a constant 70 degrees year-round.
almost 7 years ago
Manatees Aplenty!
Manatees gather here by the dozens to survive the colder water. These springs provide a constant temperature.