Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Blue Ribbon Artisan Pizzeria

897 S Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas, CA 92024, USA
Website
| +1 760-634-7671
Artisan pizza in Encinitas, CA Encinitas California United States

More info

Sun 11:30am - 9pm
Mon - Wed 4:30pm - 9:30pm
Thur 11:30am - 9:30pm
Fri, Sat 11:30am - 10pm

Artisan pizza in Encinitas, CA

Blue Ribbon pizza is tucked away in a shopping center, called The Lumberyard, in Encinitas. It's right next door to my favorite chocolate shop, Chuao- http://www.afar.com/highlights/best-chocolate-in-the-world-right-here-in-san-diego?context=user&context_id=rajam-roose

The artisan pizza here is made fresh to order from local and organic ingredients. They also have several local beers on tap.

Pictured here was the fried mozerella with organic heirloom tomatoes and served alongside dollops of apricot sauce. The pizza itself was really good, and the crust was thin and crispy.

When you're finished eating, you can stroll around the boutiques and have a piece of chocolate from Chuao for dessert!
By Rajam Roose , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points