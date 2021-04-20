Blue Ribbon Artisan Pizzeria
897 S Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas, CA 92024, USA
| +1 760-634-7671
More info
Sun 11:30am - 9pm
Mon - Wed 4:30pm - 9:30pm
Thur 11:30am - 9:30pm
Fri, Sat 11:30am - 10pm
Artisan pizza in Encinitas, CABlue Ribbon pizza is tucked away in a shopping center, called The Lumberyard, in Encinitas. It's right next door to my favorite chocolate shop, Chuao- http://www.afar.com/highlights/best-chocolate-in-the-world-right-here-in-san-diego?context=user&context_id=rajam-roose
The artisan pizza here is made fresh to order from local and organic ingredients. They also have several local beers on tap.
Pictured here was the fried mozerella with organic heirloom tomatoes and served alongside dollops of apricot sauce. The pizza itself was really good, and the crust was thin and crispy.
When you're finished eating, you can stroll around the boutiques and have a piece of chocolate from Chuao for dessert!