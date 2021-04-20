Blue Point Grill
As a coastal state, New Jersey has always been known for top-of-line fresh seafood and Princeton is no exception. One of the best places to sample the wares is Blue Point Grill, located on Nassau St. just across from the eastern edge of campus. Blue Point is one of several ventures by the JM Group, the Princeton restaurateur committed to regionally sourced products. Another JM locale is right new door, the Nassau Street Seafood and Produce Co., where you can also grab a quick bite or pick up some fresh tuna steaks to chef up at home. As of this writing, Blue Point Grill is BYOB, so if you’re the kind of person who can’t eat oysters without a crisp Sauvignon Blanc, you’d better come prepared.