Blue Point Bay Villas And Spa
JL Labuan Sait, Pantai Suluban (Blue Point Beach) Uluwatu, Pecatu, Kuta, Selatan, Pecatu, Kec. Kuta Sel., Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80364, Indonesia
| +62 361 769888
Thirsty MonkeyThe monkeys that live here are very mischievious!!! Be careful...they will snatch water bottles and food right out of your hands and even sunglasses straight off your head! We even saw one with some unlucky visitors slippers !!!
almost 7 years ago
Locals praying
Our guide told us that he too comes here once a year to pray...
almost 7 years ago
Temple in the water
when the tide comes in its impossible to get to this temple by foot....