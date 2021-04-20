Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Blue Point Bay Villas And Spa

JL Labuan Sait, Pantai Suluban (Blue Point Beach) Uluwatu, Pecatu, Kuta, Selatan, Pecatu, Kec. Kuta Sel., Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80364, Indonesia
Website
| +62 361 769888
Thirsty Monkey Kuta Indonesia
Temple in the water Kuta Indonesia
Locals praying Kuta Indonesia
Thirsty Monkey Kuta Indonesia
Temple in the water Kuta Indonesia
Locals praying Kuta Indonesia

More info

Thirsty Monkey

The monkeys that live here are very mischievious!!! Be careful...they will snatch water bottles and food right out of your hands and even sunglasses straight off your head! We even saw one with some unlucky visitors slippers !!!
By Diane George

More Recommendations

Diane George
almost 7 years ago

Locals praying

Our guide told us that he too comes here once a year to pray...
Diane George
almost 7 years ago

Temple in the water

when the tide comes in its impossible to get to this temple by foot....

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30