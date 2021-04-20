Explore Fernando de Noronha with Blue Parallel

Blue Parallel is a luxury travel company based in the United States that specializes in private, custom-made trips to the Mediterranean and Latin America. The tours are aimed at discerning travelers who want to get beneath the surface of a destination, offering them the opportunity to meet local leaders, artists, scholars, and more in order to benefit from their insider perspectives.One of the destinations served by Blue Parallel is Fernando de Noronha, an archipelago some 200 miles off the northeast coast of Brazil whose pristine ecosystems resulted in its designation as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2001. Consisting of 21 islands formed by volcanic activity, the archipelago is home to three of Brazil’s best beaches, including one, Baia do Sancho, that was rated best beach in the world by TripAdvisor in 2014.Guests on the island (it’s really only one island and a bunch of specks) can go swimming, snorkeling, and scuba diving in waters so clear that visibility can run to 150 feet! The archipelago has a unique and diverse marine ecology (expect manta rays, sharks, dolphins, and moray eels) and is home to a hawksbill turtle conservation project that guests can learn about and participate in.Other activities include surfing, boating, hiking into the rain forest, bird-watching, and, of course, relaxing on the beach with cocktail in hand.