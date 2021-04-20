Blue Osa Yoga Retreat and Spa Osa Peninsula, Puerto Jiménez, Costa Rica

Relaxing in Costa Rica The Osa Peninsula is a place like any other in Costa Rica; it is a place where time stands still and all your worries melt away. Blue Osa is the perfect place to let them melt, and to let yourself fully relax, while swinging in a personal hammock in your private bungalow, so the sound of tropical birds and the nearby ocean. Not relaxing enough? How about night time yoga in the dark open air yoga studio so close to the ocean that you can smell the salt.



Blue Osa is a dream resort where food is fresh and the beach is your backyard. Guests can receive treatments and massage, or simply swim in the lap pool or hang out on the gorgeous property.



my favourite time at Blue Osa: heading to the beach every evening to watch the sunset, and being completely alone on the warm sand.