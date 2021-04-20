Where are you going?
Blue Mountains Adventure Company

84a Bathurst Rd, Katoomba NSW 2780, Australia
Website
| +61 2 4782 1271
Your Guides for Mountain Adventures in the Blues Katoomba Australia

More info

Sun - Sat 8am - 6pm

Your Guides for Mountain Adventures in the Blues

If you are looking for specialists in rappelling/abseiling, rock climbing, canyoning, bushwalking and navigation, then Blue Mountains Adventure Company are the guides for you.

Their trips and tours include:
-- corporate training and development
-- camping and other overnight programs
-- special events and film and tv work
-- survival courses and gear hire
-- mountain bike tours and advanced training
-- outdoor program consulting (risk, design, and more)

Blue Mountains Adventure Company is fully licensed with NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service, Blue Mountains City Council, and all other relevant land managers.
By Chris Chesak , AFAR Local Expert

