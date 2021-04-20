Blue Mountains Adventure Company
84a Bathurst Rd, Katoomba NSW 2780, Australia
| +61 2 4782 1271
More info
Sun - Sat 8am - 6pm
Your Guides for Mountain Adventures in the BluesIf you are looking for specialists in rappelling/abseiling, rock climbing, canyoning, bushwalking and navigation, then Blue Mountains Adventure Company are the guides for you.
Their trips and tours include:
-- corporate training and development
-- camping and other overnight programs
-- special events and film and tv work
-- survival courses and gear hire
-- mountain bike tours and advanced training
-- outdoor program consulting (risk, design, and more)
Blue Mountains Adventure Company is fully licensed with NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service, Blue Mountains City Council, and all other relevant land managers.