Blue Mountain Village Conference Centre

108 Jozo Weider Blvd, The Blue Mountains, ON L9Y 3Z2, Canada
| +1 705-445-0231
The hub of Collingwood tourism, the Blue Mountain Village is not just a convenient spot to get an apres drink as you rest your ski legs in the winter -- although it is that too. A four-season attraction with new shows and family-friendly activities weekly, the Village offers live music, outdoor movies, paddleboats, a skating pond and many other distractions once you're tired of browsing the shops or full from a meal at one of its various eateries. Nightlife abounds, as you can sip at a martini, retell wipeout stories at the pub, or even find a dancefloor.
By Luke Fox , AFAR Local Expert

