Praying in the Blue Mosque - Istanbul

My draw dropped as I walked into the crowd of the tourists in the Blue Mosque. I looked around, I looked up senses stimulated by it all. I saw color, beauty, simple splendor. The area where the men pray was roped off. As my friend and I approached the roped off area, I noticed this lone man, sitting, praying and oblivious to all the noise and people around him. I took this one picture which is one of my favorites of Istanbul and one that captures an intriguing people and their culture. Turkey and Istanbul should be on everyone's must see list.