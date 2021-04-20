Where are you going?
Blue Moon Cafe

1621 Aliceanna St, Baltimore, MD 21231, USA
Website
| +1 410-522-3940
How Baltimore Does Breakfast Baltimore Maryland United States
More info

Mon - Thur 7am - 9pm
Fri 12am - 12am

How Baltimore Does Breakfast

4 words say it all: Captain Crunch French Toast. This breakfast item has blown the minds and captured the hearts of many, and is only one of the delicious, unique items that can be found at Blue Moon Café. This local favorite has been featured on The Food Network amongst other local television stations, and is the quintessential diner of Baltimore. There may be a bit of a wait, but it is well more than worth it to have a breakfast at this one-of-a-kind diner.

By Andrew Sauro

Kathleen Kline
almost 7 years ago

Blue Moon Cafe...A rock and roll funky dining experience

When you come to Baltimore and travel through the many neighborhoods the must stop for a true Mobtown dining experience is a morning stop at the Blue Moon Cafe.

The decor at the Blue Moon is as unique and wonderful experience as the food. Eclectic, cosmic and rock and roll is the theme at the Blue Moon.

The food...ah yes...the food. The great experience of the pancakes, french toast, omelettes, and the morning moon offerings will be worth being put on the wait list.

Weekend mornings can see an eager line of people willing to be on the wait list 15 or 20 minutes for a chance to sit and grab a stack of blueberry pancakes...

When planning your next trip to Baltimore, put the Blue Moon Cafe at the top of your list for a uniquely rock and roll Baltimore dining experience.

