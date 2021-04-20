Blue Moon Cafe...A rock and roll funky dining experience

When you come to Baltimore and travel through the many neighborhoods the must stop for a true Mobtown dining experience is a morning stop at the Blue Moon Cafe.



The decor at the Blue Moon is as unique and wonderful experience as the food. Eclectic, cosmic and rock and roll is the theme at the Blue Moon.



The food...ah yes...the food. The great experience of the pancakes, french toast, omelettes, and the morning moon offerings will be worth being put on the wait list.



Weekend mornings can see an eager line of people willing to be on the wait list 15 or 20 minutes for a chance to sit and grab a stack of blueberry pancakes...



When planning your next trip to Baltimore, put the Blue Moon Cafe at the top of your list for a uniquely rock and roll Baltimore dining experience.