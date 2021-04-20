Blue Monk Restaurante [CLOSED]
Bahía de San Hipólito 51, Local 5, Miguel Hidalgo, Col. Anáhuac 1a. Sección, Anáhuac I Secc, 11320 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
| +52 55 5525 0755
Photo by Julie Schwietert Collazo
Jazz from Noon to NightIt may not be the first musical genre that comes to mind when you think of Mexico City, but the capital does have a robust jazz scene, and Blue Monk has been at the forefront of it since 2003 (when it opened under a different name, Papa Beto).
Owned by Japanese expat Yuko Fujino Blue Monk has earned a reputation for a solid show schedule, which has featured headlining greats like Wynton Marsalis and Danilo Pérez.
What makes this club particularly unique is that it in addition to its nighttime roster of shows, it also has a "jazz at lunch" calendar, featuring concerts and a meal in the middle of the day during the work week.