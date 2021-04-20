Blue Line Surf & Paddle Co
997 Florida A1A, Jupiter, FL 33477, USA
+1 561-744-7474
More info
Sun - Sat 9am - 8pm
Paddleboarding Jupiter's Intracoastal WaterwayOne day I went down to Jupiter (45-50min. away) with the visiting teens for lunch at Guanabana's because we had set up an hour of paddle boarding for the early afternoon. The Blue Line Surf & Paddle Co. is across the street from this tropical restaurant. We went & made our appointment. While we waited our turn, we had lunch on the water. (What a setting! Good lunch, too).
After lunch, the surf shop delivered the boards and vests right to the dock and gave a basic lesson on paddle boarding.
My husband and I sat on the Guanabana's dock and enjoyed watching the girls who did very well. They have the experience since they live at the Jersey Shore. Both girls said it was "awesome" paddling among the mangroves, palm trees, and clear water. They said they would do it again. Maybe next trip!
The surf shop offered great service and the staff was friendly and very helpful. The paddle boarding was $20 an hour or $40 for the day.
The shop has a little boutique with a great selection of dresses, sandals, board shorts, hats, caps, visors, sunglasses, bathing suits, t-shirts, lotions, and more.
