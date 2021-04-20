Blue Goose Cantina
2905 Greenville Avenue
| +1 214-823-8339
More info
Sun 10am - 10:30pm
Mon - Thur 11am - 10:30pm
Fri 11am - 11pm
Sat 10am - 11pm
Honk the Goose Before the Goose Honks YouI meant to take a nice photo of my gastro spread, but I tucked into it without thinking. Blissfully good Mexican grub has that effect on me.
In Dallas less than three hours, I was told by half a dozen people that I couldn't miss the Blue Goose. I took the recommendation to heart, and went a little overboard at dinner. My fiesta began with tamales and goose eggs, moved into alambrado de puerco, and ended with tilapia tacos. Don't worry, I shared.