Blue Goose Cantina

2905 Greenville Avenue
| +1 214-823-8339
Honk the Goose Before the Goose Honks You Dallas Texas United States

Sun 10am - 10:30pm
Mon - Thur 11am - 10:30pm
Fri 11am - 11pm
Sat 10am - 11pm

I meant to take a nice photo of my gastro spread, but I tucked into it without thinking. Blissfully good Mexican grub has that effect on me.

In Dallas less than three hours, I was told by half a dozen people that I couldn't miss the Blue Goose. I took the recommendation to heart, and went a little overboard at dinner. My fiesta began with tamales and goose eggs, moved into alambrado de puerco, and ended with tilapia tacos. Don't worry, I shared.
By Flash Parker , AFAR Ambassador

