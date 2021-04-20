Consignment Clothes and Cake Pops
One of the pop-up shops located inside Sanford & Son’s antique mall, Blue Gate Consignment is a new store carrying mostly women’s clothing, shoes, and accessories. The inventory leans toward formal and partywear — lots of velvet, sequins, and metallic shoes — which is a good thing in our book. Terry, the owner, will happily point out her favorite pieces and suggest items for you to try on. And if she offers you one of her homemade cake pops, by all means accept it: these rich, velvety morsels are as delicious as they are beautifully decorated.