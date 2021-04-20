Where are you going?
Blue Gate Consignment

743 Broadway, Tacoma, WA 98402, USA
| +1 253-272-0334
Consignment Clothes and Cake Pops Tacoma Washington United States

Sun 12pm - 5pm
Wed - Sat 11am - 5pm

Consignment Clothes and Cake Pops

One of the pop-up shops located inside Sanford & Son’s antique mall, Blue Gate Consignment is a new store carrying mostly women’s clothing, shoes, and accessories. The inventory leans toward formal and partywear — lots of velvet, sequins, and metallic shoes — which is a good thing in our book. Terry, the owner, will happily point out her favorite pieces and suggest items for you to try on. And if she offers you one of her homemade cake pops, by all means accept it: these rich, velvety morsels are as delicious as they are beautifully decorated.
By Stephanie Perry , AFAR Local Expert

