Blue Fish Seafood

Don’t let the simplicity fool you. At Blue Fish Seafood, chefs let the quality of ingredients speak for themselves. The expert preparations of Baja’s most iconic dishes means that each plate comes out Instagram-ready, with the vibrant colors only great, fresh ingredients can provide. Specialties range from scallop sashimi to ceviche (both straightforward and amped up, like the piquant chile-spiked aguachiles). Attention to detail and first-rate customer service have made Blue Fish a standout, allowing it to grow from its original 10-seat outpost to a bigger space in the Shoppes at Palmilla and a reputation as one of the finest seafood spots in all of Los Cabos