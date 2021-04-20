Blue Dome District Blue Dome District, Tulsa, OK, USA

Indian Warrior - Blue Dome District Painted by artist Scott Henderson, The Indian Warrior in Tulsa's Blue Dome District is a lovely landmark. The mural is 15 by 15 feet, the mural reflects on Oklahoma's historical role as an Indian Territory by featuring the state's official wildflower: Indian Blanket, the state bird: the scissor-tailed flycatcher, and a Creek catalpa tree.



The Blue Dome District has a number of bars, restaurants and shops making it the perfect place to spend a half-day or longer.



The attached link has a listing of all of the businesses that can be found in the Blue Dome and there seem to be more added every day so check back often.