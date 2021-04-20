C Food

A local chain, Blue C Sushi has a handful of locations around town, including Fremont and the upscale shopping center University Village, but the downtown one is the most central. It’s a typical conveyor-belt place; as small plates of sushi, salads, noodle dishes, and sweets chug past, grab the ones you want, and your total will be calculated at the end based on the number of color-coded plates. If you want something special, you can press a call button at your table and request a custom order. The décor is all white and sleekly modern, and they often project Japanese videos and TV shows on the wall for novel viewing. The cold sesame noodles and spicy tuna “tacos” (with a crispy wonton shell) are standouts, and there’s a gluten-free menu that even has geoduck, our gigantic and unattractive local clam. They have a full bar, and happy hour specials include drink and sushi roll discounts. It’s not the best sushi you’ll ever have, but the experience is fun and they have some interesting twists on Japanese cuisine.