Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Blue C Sushi

503 Bellevue Square, Bellevue, WA 98004, USA
Website
| +1 425-454-8288
Quick and Delightful Sushi Bellevue Washington United States
C Food Bellevue Washington United States
Quick and Delightful Sushi Bellevue Washington United States
C Food Bellevue Washington United States

More info

Sun - Thur 11:30am - 9:30pm
Fri, Sat 11:30am - 10pm

Quick and Delightful Sushi

I have always loved going to the conveyer belt sushi places. It’s so fun to watch the food travel past as you have to make a quick decision to take it, or wait to see what comes next. Every plate has a corresponding price, and when you are finished the plates get stacked and added. It’s a really fun way to eat, and a great place for anybody who is looking for a good sushi place.
By Parker Ksidakis

More Recommendations

Stephanie Perry
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

C Food

A local chain, Blue C Sushi has a handful of locations around town, including Fremont and the upscale shopping center University Village, but the downtown one is the most central. It’s a typical conveyor-belt place; as small plates of sushi, salads, noodle dishes, and sweets chug past, grab the ones you want, and your total will be calculated at the end based on the number of color-coded plates. If you want something special, you can press a call button at your table and request a custom order. The décor is all white and sleekly modern, and they often project Japanese videos and TV shows on the wall for novel viewing. The cold sesame noodles and spicy tuna “tacos” (with a crispy wonton shell) are standouts, and there’s a gluten-free menu that even has geoduck, our gigantic and unattractive local clam. They have a full bar, and happy hour specials include drink and sushi roll discounts. It’s not the best sushi you’ll ever have, but the experience is fun and they have some interesting twists on Japanese cuisine.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points