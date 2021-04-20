Blue Bottle Coffee 315 Linden St, San Francisco, CA 94102, USA

Sip on a Blue Bottle Coffee Brew Hailed by Slate as the Apple of coffee, Blue Bottle Coffee is largely responsible for starting the oft-cited “third wave” of coffee roasters, changing the face of commercial brewing that companies like Starbucks had for so long had a monopoly on. Founded in 2002 in Oakland by freelance musician and coffee fanatic James Freeman, the Blue Bottle brand now sells its coffee across the country—and the world—from its two primary roasting headquarters in Oakland and Brooklyn. Blue Bottle cafés themselves are located mainly near these areas, since Freeman is a staunch believer in not selling beans more than three (but ideally two) days out from being roasted. Check the website to find the best spots to get your coffee, and make sure to try one of the delicious pastries, too.