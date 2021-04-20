Great Food with a Concern for the Earth
Up a small hill in Kansas City’s Westside neighborhood, you’ll know the Blue Bird Bistro by the blue front with the yellow door on the corner of 17th and Summit. Everything is locally sourced, and the Blue Bird is one of the most vegetarian friendly places in KC. One of the best secrets in KC: The Wednesday Night Table at the Blue Bird, a communal dining experience where owner Jane Zieha puts together a four-course meal featuring local produce, and will talk about the sustainable food movement and her commitment to eco-friendly farming. Visitors can meet new friends, and locals can find new places to find the best produce in the city.