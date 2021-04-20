Blue Bay
40 Av. Princesse Grace, 98000 Monaco
| +377 98 06 03 60
Supper timeIn an area about the size of Central Park, Monaco boasts 4 Michelin star restaurants. Chef Paolo Sari’s Elsa in the swanky 1930's designed Monte Carlo Beach Hotel is the world's first 100% organic Michelin star restaurant. Rock star chef Alain Ducasse has earned a prestigious 3 stars for the opulent dining room of the Louis XV in the mythic Hôtel de Paris. His close colleague, Joel Robuchon has a tempting 2 stars with a more relaxed, open kitchen in the Hôtel Metropole, where he also oversees the 1 star Yoshi, a collision of east meets west Japanese inspired, Mediterranean cuisine. Hôtel Hermitage's 1 star Vistamar plates up the best, highest quality ingredients, served on a terrace over looking Port Hercule. No stars, but plenty of succulent, tropical sunshine can be savoured at Marcel Ravin’s Blue Bay, at the Monte Carlo Bay resort, where the chef infuses traditional French cuisine with the flavours of his native Martinique.
Photo : Sylvia Sabes