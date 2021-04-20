Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Blue Bay

40 Av. Princesse Grace, 98000 Monaco
Website
| +377 98 06 03 60
Supper time Monaco Monaco

More info

Sun - Sat 7am - 10:30am, 7:30pm - 10pm
Check Availability >

Supper time

In an area about the size of Central Park, Monaco boasts 4 Michelin star restaurants. Chef Paolo Sari’s Elsa in the swanky 1930's designed Monte Carlo Beach Hotel is the world's first 100% organic Michelin star restaurant. Rock star chef Alain Ducasse has earned a prestigious 3 stars for the opulent dining room of the Louis XV in the mythic Hôtel de Paris. His close colleague, Joel Robuchon has a tempting 2 stars with a more relaxed, open kitchen in the Hôtel Metropole, where he also oversees the 1 star Yoshi, a collision of east meets west Japanese inspired, Mediterranean cuisine. Hôtel Hermitage's 1 star Vistamar plates up the best, highest quality ingredients, served on a terrace over looking Port Hercule. No stars, but plenty of succulent, tropical sunshine can be savoured at Marcel Ravin’s Blue Bay, at the Monte Carlo Bay resort, where the chef infuses traditional French cuisine with the flavours of his native Martinique.

Photo : Sylvia Sabes
By Sylvia Sabes-Dublanc , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points