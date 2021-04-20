Blue Bay G98 Hainan Ring Road Expressway

Everybody Go Surfing Blue Bay has some of the best wind in China for windsurfing and kitesurfing. If you're just learning the basics, rent a board from one of the luxury hotels in Clearwater Bay, like the Westin.



For professionals, the best wind is off Boundary Island, a secret, unofficial spot for hardcore windsurfers and kitesurfers. The shallow waters and cross-shore winds make for amazing performances. The pros start early, so head to the beach early morning to see them do their thing; you can even join in if you're good enough.



