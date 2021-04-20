Where are you going?
Lloyd G. Smith Blvd 82, Oranjestad, Aruba
Website
| +297 583 6000
At Blue, blink and you may think you’ve landed on a different island. Sleek and mod, this cocktail lounge in the lobby of Oranjestad’s Renaissance Aruba Resort & Casino is evocative of European discos. Sushi and tapas enhance the international vibe, as does the drinks menu, which is heavy on specialty martinis. Guests can also look forward to weekend DJs, cool blue lighting, and, since this is Aruba after all, sweeping ocean views. Happy hour, which takes place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily, offers drink specials and a stylish scene for watching the sunset.
By Jenna Mahoney , AFAR Local Expert

