Blowfish Sushi To Die For 2170 Bryant St, San Francisco, CA 94110, USA

Sushi (rolls) to die for! San Francisco gets a lot of great seafood and there are a ton of sushi restaurants, but when it comes to rolls there aren't that many places that knock your socks off. Blowfish Sushi to Die For in the Mission District will blow your mind with their inventive and delicious rolls. The combinations of ingredients and layers of flavors are exquisite. They also have a unique selection of cocktails and the place gets hopping at night!