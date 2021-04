Modern Japanese Fare in Toronto

Blowfish is a popular, modern Japanese restaurant and lounge in the heart of Toronto . It has two locations and is rated among the city's best Japanese dining destinations. The decor is ultra-trendy and modern, while the vibe is cool and chic without pretension. In the kitchen, the chef successfully fuses different textures and flavors. Excellent service makes the whole experience top-notch. Menu highlights include the pomegranate mojito, spicy tuna and rock shrimp sushi, and lobster and shrimp dumplings.