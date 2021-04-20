Bloubergstrand Bloubergstrand, South Africa

The View from Bloubergstrand Bloubergstrand and Table View are only a half-hour or so from Cape Town's city centre, but are in an area often overlooked by travelers. On a clear day, the view from the beach is a postcard-perfect photo backdrop of Table Mountain. You can also see Robben Island from this vantage point. The waves are popular with surfers and kite-surfers, but if you're not into surfing, you can still take in the panoramic view of the bay while eating brunch the News Cafe in Table View, or at the popular nightlife venue Doodles in Blouberg.