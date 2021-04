bloomrooms @ New Delhi Railway St

For a relaxing and affordable stay in Delhi, I highly recommend bloomrooms. With a minimalist and modern style, I found my bloomrooms suite to be a satisfying retreat from the intensity of exploring the sensory-storming Delhi. There are two bloomrooms in Delhi, but I stayed at the hotel very near to the New Delhi Railway Station. The area is quite busy, but the rooms were still quiet and peaceful. A courtyard in the center of the hotel is a perfect place to use the very reliable wifi and meet other travelers. The staff was exceptionally helpful and connected me with a wonderful driver to explore the city with.