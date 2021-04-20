bloomrooms @ New Delhi Railway St
8591, Arakashan Road, Opp New Delhi Railway Station, Arya Nagar, Paharganj, New Delhi, Delhi 110055, India
+91 11 4122 5666
Photo courtesy of bloomrooms
Funky and Budget-Friendly BloomroomsBloomrooms has successfully carved a new niche in Delhi hotels, merging budget-friendly rooms with real comfort and convenience. The hotel caters to younger leisure travelers with three different room categories: compact, for people on the move; standard, for work and play; and value, for larger groups. Some rooms are more funky - for example, the value rooms may feature bunk beds and bright yellow accessories - but the price is right. What really sets bloomrooms apart are the amenities, including a city shuttle and wifi - all complimentary. The rooms also feature custom built cloud beds, Grohe rain showers, and a pillow menu.
almost 7 years ago
Modern digs in Delhi
For a relaxing and affordable stay in Delhi, I highly recommend bloomrooms. With a minimalist and modern style, I found my bloomrooms suite to be a satisfying retreat from the intensity of exploring the sensory-storming Delhi. There are two bloomrooms in Delhi, but I stayed at the hotel very near to the New Delhi Railway Station. The area is quite busy, but the rooms were still quiet and peaceful. A courtyard in the center of the hotel is a perfect place to use the very reliable wifi and meet other travelers. The staff was exceptionally helpful and connected me with a wonderful driver to explore the city with.