bloomrooms @ New Delhi Railway St 8591, Arakashan Road, Opp New Delhi Railway Station, Arya Nagar, Paharganj, New Delhi, Delhi 110055, India

Funky and Budget-Friendly Bloomrooms Bloomrooms has successfully carved a new niche in Delhi hotels, merging budget-friendly rooms with real comfort and convenience. The hotel caters to younger leisure travelers with three different room categories: compact, for people on the move; standard, for work and play; and value, for larger groups. Some rooms are more funky - for example, the value rooms may feature bunk beds and bright yellow accessories - but the price is right. What really sets bloomrooms apart are the amenities, including a city shuttle and wifi - all complimentary. The rooms also feature custom built cloud beds, Grohe rain showers, and a pillow menu.