Watching the Ships Come In from Bloo Lagoon

Depending which way your villa faces at the Bloo Lagoon Village in Padang Bai, you either watch the fuel boats or the Bali to Lombok ferries come and go. There isn't a whole lot else to do as the villas have no tv or radio and internet access is pretty slow. These are all positives though, because this is what holidays are all about at the Bloo Lagoon; slowing down, spending time with family or friends and taking a step back from the relentless pace most people live at these days.



www.bloolagoon.com