Bloo Lagoon Village
Padangbai, Manggis, Karangasem Regency, Bali 80871, Indonesia
+62 878-6304-7878
Sun - Sat 7am - 6pm
Going Green at Bloo LagoonThe Bloo Lagoon Village is a group of villas built in the most eco-friendly way possible, perched above the Blue Lagoon beach in the sleepy town of Padang Bai, East Bali. Many of the villas are owned by the Bloo Lagoon "residents" who rent their properties out when they aren't there. So even though the villas are similar to each other, they each have their own unique style.
Villas are open and breezy, and the views from both sides are amazing. The pool is gorgeous and perfect for kids, and the staff are some of the friendliest people you'll meet. You won't find the all-out luxury of many full-service hotels, but instead you'll stay in one of the most relaxing, peaceful, and visually stunning places on the island. The philosophy of the "village" is to live and holiday in harmony with nature by using sustainable electricity, waste management, and food sources. Fruits and vegetables are grown on the grounds, and compost from the kitchen and garden waste is used to feed the crops, water catchment systems and channels ensure there is always water, solar and wind systems to power water pumps, septic tanks connect to waste water gardens, and there are no (plastic) bottled or canned drinks for sale in the restaurant. Basically this is one of the only "green" places to stay in Bali that is going above and beyond when it comes to keeping the island beautiful.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Watching the Ships Come In from Bloo Lagoon
Depending which way your villa faces at the Bloo Lagoon Village in Padang Bai, you either watch the fuel boats or the Bali to Lombok ferries come and go. There isn't a whole lot else to do as the villas have no tv or radio and internet access is pretty slow. These are all positives though, because this is what holidays are all about at the Bloo Lagoon; slowing down, spending time with family or friends and taking a step back from the relentless pace most people live at these days.
