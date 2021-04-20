Blomidon Inn 195 Main Street

Family Hospitality I love it when people understand the importance of good service. From the moment I walked in the Blomidon Inn - I could tell it was a special place. A family run business (brothers are the manager and the head chef), the Inn was a source of great pride.



There are many B&B's around Nova Scotia - but the Blomidon Inn was exceptional. The property and Inn has a very long history starting back in 1881. The house has been updated and added to - but the overall old world charm is still evident everywhere.



Not only is it an adorable B&B to sleep at, but it's grounds are impeccable with a lovely flower garden path that winds around the home and buildings on the property. Be sure to take a walk before dinner to see where they gather their maple syrup from (yes from trees on their property!) and then go have a delicious meal at the restaurant with fresh veggies from the Inn's garden.





