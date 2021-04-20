Where are you going?
Blind Dog Cafe at Darnell's [CLOSED]

944 Florida Ave NW
Home to Darnell's dive bar at night, this hipster "pop-up" coffee shop (named for co-owner Jonas Singer's blind dog, Baxter) during the day gives the U Street/Shaw neighborhood a quaint and laid-back breakfast/lunch nook for laptop users, bookworms, and good conversation in a living room setting. Espresso, hot drip coffee, and cold brewed iced coffee come courtesy of PT's Coffee, whereas local baker Greer Gilchrist whips out stellar scones, buttered croissants, chocolate chip cookies and chorizo sausage ciabatta bread sandwiches.
By Christian Mirasol , AFAR Local Expert
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
