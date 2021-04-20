Blind Dog Cafe at Darnell's [CLOSED] 944 Florida Ave NW

Blind Dog Home to Darnell's dive bar at night, this hipster "pop-up" coffee shop (named for co-owner Jonas Singer's blind dog, Baxter) during the day gives the U Street/Shaw neighborhood a quaint and laid-back breakfast/lunch nook for laptop users, bookworms, and good conversation in a living room setting. Espresso, hot drip coffee, and cold brewed iced coffee come courtesy of PT's Coffee, whereas local baker Greer Gilchrist whips out stellar scones, buttered croissants, chocolate chip cookies and chorizo sausage ciabatta bread sandwiches.