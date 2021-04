Blessed Mother Teresa Missionaries of Charity Motherhouse 54A, Acharya Jagadish Chandra Bose Rd, Ripon Street, Kolkata, West Bengal 700016, India

Volunteering with Mother Teresa Charities I volunteered several times during my first trip to India and found that volunteering at Mother Teresa Charities one of the most rewarding. I spent a week at Shanti Dan and worked with mentally-challenged women.