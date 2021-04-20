Bleecker Street Bar
56-58 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10012, USA
| +1 212-334-0244
Sun 12pm - 4am
Mon - Sat 11:30am - 4am
Late Night Pool SharkInsomnia in the city is not surprising, given New York's moniker as the City That Never Sleeps. Being constantly wired is par for the course, as if falling asleep, even for a second, will cause you to miss something, anything.
When you get a particularly bad bout of restless leg syndrome, head to late night NoLita spot Bleecker Street Bar. Filled with locals, it feels more like a neighborhood watering hole you'll find in other cities like Chicago or Boston, rather than where it is, seconds from glitzy and pricy SoHo. Grab a brew while watching the game at the bar, or step to the billiard tables in the back and shoot the breeze with some of the players who come specifically to practice with their cue-hustling cohorts. Either way, you'll find a friendly face to while away the time until Mr. Sandman finally decides to pay you a visit.