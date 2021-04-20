Le Bremner
361 Rue Saint Paul Est, Montréal, QC H2Y 1H2, Canada
| +1 514-544-0446
Mon - Sat 5:30pm - 11pm
Blazing the Montreal food scene trailLe Bremner in Old Montreal is definitely worth a stop on any restaurant tour in this insanely creative and delicious city. We sat at the bar where Chef Danny Smiles asked us "should I just cook for you?" and then took us on a fantastical culinary journey.
Danny's passion for his craft and his love for his hometown are so evident in his stories and his food. He told us about his favourite Montreal restaurants and sung the praises of local suppliers whose ingredients he heralds in many of his dishes.
Probably one of the best restaurant experiences I've had in a long time. Don't miss this.