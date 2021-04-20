Where are you going?
Le Bremner

361 Rue Saint Paul Est, Montréal, QC H2Y 1H2, Canada
+1 514-544-0446
Blazing the Montreal food scene trail Montreal Canada

Mon - Sat 5:30pm - 11pm

Le Bremner in Old Montreal is definitely worth a stop on any restaurant tour in this insanely creative and delicious city. We sat at the bar where Chef Danny Smiles asked us "should I just cook for you?" and then took us on a fantastical culinary journey.

Danny's passion for his craft and his love for his hometown are so evident in his stories and his food. He told us about his favourite Montreal restaurants and sung the praises of local suppliers whose ingredients he heralds in many of his dishes.

Probably one of the best restaurant experiences I've had in a long time. Don't miss this.
By Jill Greenwood , AFAR Staff

