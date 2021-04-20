Blarney Castle
Monacnapa, Blarney, Co. Cork, Ireland
| +353 21 438 5252
Sun - Sat 9am - 5pm
Blarney Castle and StoneIt requires some low-level gymnastics to do it, but local legend claims that anyone who kisses the Blarney Stone, set into the wall below the battlements of Blarney Castle, will be blessed with the gift of gab. The 15th-century tower is a spectacular sight, built by one of Ireland’s great chieftains, Cormac MacCarthy. There’s more to the place than just the castle; guests can also enjoy extensive landscaped gardens, including an 18th-century Druidic garden called Rock Close, and a Scottish Baronial–style Victorian mansion.
AFAR Staff
over 6 years ago
Surprising Blarney Castle
I was fully prepared to write of Blarney Castle as a tourist trap. You've gotta kiss the Blarney Stone, blah, blah, blah. But we arrived late in the day, after all the tour buses had left. The late afternoon light on the castle was golden. And the grounds, which are extensive, were beautiful. The one drawback of arriving late was not having enough time to really explore them all--the fern grove, the creek running through the estate, and all of the gardens. It was quiet, peaceful, uncrowded. Oh, and kissing the Blarney Stone is actually more interesting than I thought it would be. You have to lie down on your back and lean over the edge of the castle while this guy holds onto you. It's kind of awkward and strange, which, in a place I expected to be completely predictable, was refreshing.
almost 7 years ago
Soft Irish Morning
Not a whole lot to say... Just memories
almost 7 years ago
Kiss the Famous Stone
Do better way to experience a bit of mythical Ireland is to make a pilgrimage to the famous Blarney Castle. Make your way up to the top of the castle to kiss the famous "Blarney Stone" for the gift of eloquence. Stroll around the castle grounds for it's beauty, visiting the famous Blarney House, Poison Garden & Fern Garden to name a few of the enchanting gardens that make up the ground. It's a fab place to spend some time exploring.
almost 7 years ago
A stable
Climbing atop of Blarney Castle to kiss the stone, I looked over the wall and saw the stables. At least I think it's a stable.