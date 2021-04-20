Blankenberge Blankenberge, Belgium

Sand Sculptures No summer passes without sand sculptures! And this year there is so much more to enjoy: posing next to Lady Gaga, footballing with David Beckham, sharing a frame with the Mona Lisa, giving a speech with Albert Einstein, stepping on board the Titanic, cuddling up to Brad Pitt, cycling against Tom Boonen, playing tennis with Kim Clijsters, dining with Al Capone, to name but a few!



Get ready for an exciting journey through the fantastic sculptures of our Sand Wonderland: meet great scientists and inventors, discover the most dramatic events from our history, stand face to face with the most famous people of all time and rub shoulders with the most legendary sporting figures and pop stars of the 21st century.



The festival is built by 40 or so professional sand artists from all around the world. No fewer than 20,000 tons of sand will be sculpted on an area covering some 4,000 m², good for a visit of at least one and a half hours. The festival in Blankenberge is officially the largest sand sculpture festival in the world (Guinness Book of Records 2010).



The Sand Sculpture Festival takes place in the Duinse Polders in Blankenberge from Saturday, June 15, 2013 until Sunday, September 15, 2013, and is open continuously from 10am to 7pm.