Blanca Lake

Blanca Lake, Washington 98251, USA
Blanca Lake and Columbia Glacier Gold Bar Washington United States

Blanca Lake and Columbia Glacier

Alpine lakes often have an otherworldly color, due to glacial rock-'flour' suspended in the water. Here, in the central Cascades northeast of Seattle, Blanca Lake could be more aptly named Turquoise Lake. Set in a cirque, with Columbia Glacier at its head, this lake is not far from Seattle (the trailhead is about a 2-hour drive from the city), but after climbing through steep old-growth forest for several hours to get here, you are definitely in mountain wilderness.

For trail information:
http://www.wta.org/go-hiking/hikes/blanca-lake
By Joseph Cyr , AFAR Local Expert

