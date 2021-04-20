Blanca Lake
Blanca Lake, Washington 98251, USA
Blanca Lake and Columbia GlacierAlpine lakes often have an otherworldly color, due to glacial rock-'flour' suspended in the water. Here, in the central Cascades northeast of Seattle, Blanca Lake could be more aptly named Turquoise Lake. Set in a cirque, with Columbia Glacier at its head, this lake is not far from Seattle (the trailhead is about a 2-hour drive from the city), but after climbing through steep old-growth forest for several hours to get here, you are definitely in mountain wilderness.
For trail information:
http://www.wta.org/go-hiking/hikes/blanca-lake