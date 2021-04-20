Where are you going?
Blackwell

2110 Tuttle Park Pl, Columbus, OH 43210, USA
| +1 614-247-4000
You can’t stay any closer to the historic Ohio Stadium than The Blackwell. Plus, The Blackwell is the only on-campus hotel at The Ohio State University.

The hotel was designed as the “executive residence” for the Fisher College of Business’ Executive Education Program. Because it is designed for executive guests, you'll find luxurious accommodations and high levels of service like valet parking and evening turndown.

Rooms are available to the public and can be reserved for game weekends or any night of the week. But if you're hoping to stay here during football season, book early as this hotel fills up quickly around game days. And if you're lucky enough, you might even get a room with a view of Ohio Stadium.
By Michela Baxter , AFAR Local Expert

