Blackboard Coffee 240 Varsity Parade

Gold Coast breakfasts get some Melbourne cool With owners hailing from Melbourne, Blackboard Coffee at Varsity Lakes keeps its the big breakfast crowds happy with the latest Melbourne cafe trends. My favourite is the Smashed Avocado - huge in Melbourne,virtually unheard of in Queensland and simply delicious! They're big on their coffee too, so even the fussiest of coffee snobs (i.e. me) will be kept happy.