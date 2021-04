Blackbird Kitchen + Bar 1015 9th St, Sacramento, CA 95814, USA

Blackbird Kitchen & Bar in Downtown Sacramento So much more than an oyster bar, Blackbird Kitchen & Bar in downtown Sacramento is a hip neighborhood joint in the Kay with punk and panache. It serves exceptional organic cuisine with seasonal produce from local farms and has a great bar to boot. Lots of music and food events will keep you coming back for more. Don't miss the clam chowder or the risotto croquettes.