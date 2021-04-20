Black Tooth Brewing Co
3917, 312 Broadway St, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
| +1 307-675-2337
Sun 12pm - 7pm
Mon - Thur 12pm - 10pm
Fri, Sat 12pm - 11pm
Embrace the Science of SudsI’ve got a soft spot in my heart for the Black Tooth Brewing Company. Serendipitously, the ‘tooth opened during my first visit to Sheridan, and since that time, a few years have passed and a few pints have gone down the hatch. Stewarded by the genius of brewmaster Travis Zeilstra, formerly of the Montana Brewing Company in Billings, MT, Black Tooth has garnered critical acclaim (dozens of banners from national and regional beer festivals hang from the tap room’s ceiling) and popular accolades; you'll be hard pressed to find a bar, pub or restaurant within a hundred miles that isn’t serving at least one Black Tooth brew.
Black Tooth is a local watering hold of the highest caliber, a social hitching post, and a community landmark. The tap room hosts live music, local food vendors, game nights, and more. The beers - from core staples like Saddle Bronc Brown to seasonal like the 1314 Very Strong Ale - are creative, bold, hand-crafted works of hoptastic art. Stop by Black Tooth for a taste of Sheridan and Wyoming's best brews.