Black Tooth Brewing Co.
312 Broadway St #3917, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
+1 307-675-2337
Blacktooth Brewing Co., Sheridan, Wyoming, USA.I've got a soft spot in my heart for the Blacktooth. The 'tooth is the local in my adopted hometown, run by a fantastic guy and a great brewer, and a place where I've met some really great people - including country singer Teka Brock and the Teka Brock Band. I've shot Teka and the crew a few times, but one of the most enjoyable sessions had to be our easy going adventure at Blacktooth. I asked the band to sit back, relax, and enjoy their beers - probably the easiest shoot any of them have ever been on.
If you make it to Sheridan, and I suggest that you do, stop by the Powderhorn or the Sheridan Inn for dinner, and cap off your night with a pint of Pronghorn IPA from Blacktooth. Something about drinking in a converted garage makes this a whole lot of fun. Blacktooth is also a solid live-music venue, and if the Teka Brock Band is playing, you know it's going to be a good night.
A note on the image: I shot this with a combination of flash and a technique known as a zoom burst. I put a 60" umbrella to camera right, facing everyone in the band, stood outside, and using a slow shutter speed I zoomed through the exposure, creating the blur in the ambient light, but keeping everyone my light hits tack sharp.