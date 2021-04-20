Black Star Pastry
This Newtown patisserie has gained a cult following, and three additional locations, since opening in 2008. Owner Christopher Thé makes all his pastries by hand, forgoing additives and dyes for purely seasonal ingredients. There are savory options on offer, including a popular meat pie stuffed with slow-cooked lamb shank and red wine, but people really queue up for the iconic desserts, which are as beautiful as they are delicious. The strawberry-watermelon slice—two layers of almond dacquoise, rose-scented cream, watermelon, and strawberries topped with pistachio and rose petals—is an obvious best-seller, but the frangipane tart, filled with frangipane, seasonal plums, and apricots or pears, is a close second. There are even exquisite vegan cakes and cupcakes so everyone can get a taste.