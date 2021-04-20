Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Black Star Pastry

277 Australia St, Newtown NSW 2042, Australia
Website
| +61 2 9557 8656
Black Star Pastry Newtown Australia

More info

Sun - Sat 7am - 5:30pm

Black Star Pastry

This Newtown patisserie has gained a cult following, and three additional locations, since opening in 2008. Owner Christopher Thé makes all his pastries by hand, forgoing additives and dyes for purely seasonal ingredients. There are savory options on offer, including a popular meat pie stuffed with slow-cooked lamb shank and red wine, but people really queue up for the iconic desserts, which are as beautiful as they are delicious. The strawberry-watermelon slice—two layers of almond dacquoise, rose-scented cream, watermelon, and strawberries topped with pistachio and rose petals—is an obvious best-seller, but the frangipane tart, filled with frangipane, seasonal plums, and apricots or pears, is a close second. There are even exquisite vegan cakes and cupcakes so everyone can get a taste.
By Serena Renner , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points