Black Sand Beach Black Sand Beach, California, USA

Black Sands Beach 1 We began our walk up the Lost Coast Trail by enjoying Black Sands Beach, which doesn't really have very much sand, in the Kings Range National Conservation Area.



For the next 24 miles from Black Sands Beach, the Lost Coast Trail is primarily on the beach. The crunch of the black stones while walking was quite loud. But we were quite lucky. The Lost Coast has very few people, and is the most isolated stretch of coastline in the entire West Coast of the United States. And what person doesn't enjoy walking along miles of isolated beaches?



I took this photo before around sunrise using a 30 second exposure to get the misty look in the waves. You can see a bank of fog way out in the horizon.