Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Black Sand Beach

Black Sand Beach, California, USA
Black Sands Beach 1 Ferndale California United States
Black Sands Beach 2: The Lost Coast Ferndale California United States
Black Sands Beach 1 Ferndale California United States
Black Sands Beach 2: The Lost Coast Ferndale California United States

Black Sands Beach 1

We began our walk up the Lost Coast Trail by enjoying Black Sands Beach, which doesn't really have very much sand, in the Kings Range National Conservation Area.

For the next 24 miles from Black Sands Beach, the Lost Coast Trail is primarily on the beach. The crunch of the black stones while walking was quite loud. But we were quite lucky. The Lost Coast has very few people, and is the most isolated stretch of coastline in the entire West Coast of the United States. And what person doesn't enjoy walking along miles of isolated beaches?

I took this photo before around sunrise using a 30 second exposure to get the misty look in the waves. You can see a bank of fog way out in the horizon.
By Ken Lee

More Recommendations

Ken Lee
almost 7 years ago

Black Sands Beach 2: The Lost Coast

This is another view of Black Sands Beach, which probably should be named "Black Rocks Beach."

For the next 24 miles from Black Sands Beach, the Lost Coast Trail is primarily on the beach. The crunch of the black stones while walking was quite loud. But we were quite lucky. The Lost Coast has very few people, and is the most isolated stretch of coastline in the entire West Coast of the United States. And what person doesn't enjoy walking along miles of isolated beaches?

I took this photo before around sunrise using a 30 second exposure to get the misty look in the waves. You can see a bank of fog way out in the horizon.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30