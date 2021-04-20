Where are you going?
Black Rock Pizza Co.

Tucked away in a suburban shopping center — albeit a Wild West-themed one — Black Rock may not look like an award-winning pizza joint, but it is. While the no-frills interior may not wow you, the food will. The pizzas are generously sized and piled high with inventive toppings. They have plenty of vegetarian options, like the Pale Face, pictured (provolone, fresh garlic, pine nuts and gorgonzola). Adventurous diners might want to try a pizza with a Thai sauce or Buffalo wing sauce base. They also have a kids' menu, assuming there are any kids in the world who don't like pizza.
By Stephanie Perry , AFAR Local Expert

