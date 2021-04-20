Black Prince Holidays Ltd

Sightseeing from Canal-level on a Cruise
A network of narrow man-made canals runs through the United Kingdom, affording visitors the opportunity to see the region (including London
!) from boats made specifically to navigate these waterways. The boats, fittingly dubbed "Narrowboats," are like houseboats. Each comes standard with a full kitchen, living quarters, sleeping quarters and deck space to relax. Most of the vessels, such as those from Black Prince Holidays, are available for short-term self-guided rentals: You pick up the boat at a specific port, and, after a brief tutorial from someone representing the rental company, you are cleared to be captain of your own ship. Operating the vessels is easier than it might seem; because the ships operate at such slow speeds, crashing isn’t much of a risk. The toughest aspect of the experience is navigating locks, but there almost always are lock-keepers and other boat captains on hand at these points to provide professional help.