Black Creek Pioneer Village
1000 Murray Ross Pkwy, North York, ON M3J 2P3, Canada
| +1 416-736-1733
Photo courtesy of OTMP
Sat, Sun 11am - 4:30pm
Mon - Fri 10am - 4pm
Step Back in Time at Black Creek Pioneer VillageGreat for kids, families, and history buffs, this authentically restored village of some 40 houses, workshops, stores, and farmland is an exciting step back into 19th-century Ontario. There is a whole range of special events to attend, from learning about blacksmithing to making bread on an open hearth. Hops heads will love the brewery tour, which ends with an, ahem, educational tasting of classic period ales. Check out the listings for festivals which explore the culture of the Métis Nation.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 4 years ago
Black Creek Pioneer Village
Fancy a peek into Toronto’s past? At Black Creek Pioneer Village, visitors can tour more than forty original buildings—most of which were moved from their original sites—that form the foundations of a typical town in 1850s Ontario. Walk through a one-room schoolhouse with a stove box and a bell, a working blacksmith shop, and a firehouse fit with a mahogany fire pumper, and plenty of other heritage buildings. Be sure to catch a performance with costumed actors which truly bring the past alive. Kids are encouraged to participate and learn the ins and outs of historic trades or musical instruments.