Black Creek Pioneer Village 1000 Murray Ross Pkwy, North York, ON M3J 2P3, Canada

Sat, Sun 11am - 4:30pm Mon - Fri 10am - 4pm

Step Back in Time at Black Creek Pioneer Village Great for kids, families, and history buffs, this authentically restored village of some 40 houses, workshops, stores, and farmland is an exciting step back into 19th-century Ontario. There is a whole range of special events to attend, from learning about blacksmithing to making bread on an open hearth. Hops heads will love the brewery tour, which ends with an, ahem, educational tasting of classic period ales. Check out the listings for festivals which explore the culture of the Métis Nation.