Fancy a peek into Toronto ’s past? At Black Creek Pioneer Village, visitors can tour more than forty original buildings—most of which were moved from their original sites—that form the foundations of a typical town in 1850s Ontario. Walk through a one-room schoolhouse with a stove box and a bell, a working blacksmith shop, and a firehouse fit with a mahogany fire pumper, and plenty of other heritage buildings. Be sure to catch a performance with costumed actors which truly bring the past alive. Kids are encouraged to participate and learn the ins and outs of historic trades or musical instruments.